La Liga Side Offers Escape Route For Troubled Iheanacho

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, could be set for a fresh start in Spain as La Liga side, Las Palmas, reportedly eyes him for a loan move in the January transfer window.

The struggling Sevilla striker is seen as a priority target for Las Palmas, who are seeking to bolster their attacking options for the remainder of the season.

Reports from Spain suggest that Las Palmas, under the leadership of head coach Diego Martínez, are keen to secure Iheanacho’s services as part of their plans to strengthen their squad.

The team has enjoyed a turnaround in form since Martínez’s arrival, climbing out of the relegation zone to a more stable position in the league standings.

However, the need for a reliable striker remains a pressing issue for the club’s management. Iheanacho, who joined Sevilla on a free transfer in the summer following Leicester City’s relegation, has struggled to make an impact in La Liga.

Under Sevilla’s head coach García Pimienta, the Nigerian international has seen limited playing time and is yet to score in the league.

His underwhelming form has prompted Sevilla to consider offloading him to free up space and resources for a new striker.

Las Palmas, currently sitting 14th on the La Liga table, have reportedly approached Sevilla with a loan proposal that would see the 27-year-old forward move to Gran Canaria until the end of the season.

While Sevilla are yet to respond, the deal is expected to attract interest from both clubs, given Iheanacho’s potential to deliver consistent goals.

The Yellows’ Sporting Director, Luis Helguera, had initially considered other targets, including Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq, but those options have reportedly fallen out of favour.

As a result, attention has shifted to Iheanacho, whose experience and skill set could provide the firepower Las Palmas need to maintain its upward trajectory in the league.

If the deal materialises, it could offer a lifeline for Iheanacho, whose career at Sevilla has failed to take off and provide Las Palmas with the attacking reinforcements they desperately need.

The January transfer window will reveal whether this proposed move becomes a reality.

