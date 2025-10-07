The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has approved the staging of a La Liga and Serie A match in the United States (US) and Australia, despite fans’ protests.

The President of the Football Associations, Aleksander Ceferin, has said the “Regrettable” decision to allow two European league matches to be played abroad is “Exceptional” and insists it “will not set a precedent”.

La Liga clubs Villarreal and Barcelona are now set to face each other in Miami in December in what would be the first European league fixture to be played abroad.

Then, in February, AC Milan’s Italian Serie A match against Como will be played in Perth, Australia.

UEFA, European football’s governing body, has stressed its “clear opposition” to the plans, but “reluctantly” approved them because there is no legal framework to stop it.

“League matches should be played on home soil; anything else would disenfranchise loyal match-going fans and potentially introduce distortive elements in competitions,” said Ceferin.

“Our consultation confirmed the breadth of these concerns. I would like to thank the 55 national associations for their constructive and responsible engagement on such a sensitive issue.

“While it is regrettable to have to let these two games go ahead, this decision is exceptional and shall not be seen as setting a precedent. Our commitment is clear: to protect the integrity of national leagues and ensure that football remains anchored in its home environment.”

Fans’ group Football Supporters Europe (FSE) says the decision to play the two games abroad could inflict “long-lasting harm” on the sport, and wants tougher rules to prevent it happening again in the future.

“FSE will continue to stand firmly with fans in Spain and Italy in resisting these damaging proposals,” it said. “Together with our members in these countries, we are looking into every possible option to counter these plans. “By forcing through these matches, La Liga and Serie A risk undermining their own history and long-term success while inflicting long-lasting harm to football in Europe – and beyond. “Now is the time for a solid regulatory framework that protects domestic competition.”

Uefa says it consulted stakeholders and found “widespread lack of support” for league matches to be played abroad, echoing concerns raised by fans, other leagues, clubs, players and European institutions. But it said the world governing body FIFA’s regulatory framework is “not clear and detailed enough” for it to block the plans.