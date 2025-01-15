La Liga: Henry Replies Critics, Says Mbappe Isn’t Robot

Share

Former France captain, Thierry Henry, has reacted to critics of Kylian Mbappe, insisting that the Real Madrid star is not a robot.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Mbappe come under serious scrutiny since he arrived at the Bernabeu from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The forward had been expected to take La Liga by storm but so far, he has failed to show his very best form consistently.

The Arsenal and Barcelona striker has, however, scored 10 goals in 17 league fixtures for Los Blancos.

Mbappe has also had to get used to a different set-up in Madrid, playing in a more central role, rather than out wide, due to the presence of Vinicius Jr in Madrid’s starting XI.

Henry, speaking with Newsmen, feels Mbappe has been judged unfairly during his time in Spain.

“Human beings, from time to time, yes, they can be affected and that’s completely normal,” Henry said.

“And that, for me, is completely normal. At one point, everyone thought he was a robot.

“He’s not a robot, he’s a human being who has emotions like everyone else. And from time to time, he’s going to get angry and throw up his arms.”

