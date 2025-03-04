La Liga Coaches Tag Sadiq As Genius

Share

Super Eagles’ striker, Umar Sadiq, has been described as a genius by the coach of Valencia and Osasuna after his brace secured a draw for his Laliga side at the weekend.

The on-loan forward scored his fourth goal of the season after Valencia came from 3-2 down for a 3-3 draw against Osasuna with the former Real Sociedad star getting the equaliser.

Despite taking the lead twice in the game, Valencia were pegged back twice before the equaliser from Sadiq. Sadiq made the most of a rare starting opportunity, showing his class with two well-taken goals that left the home side’s manager Vicente Moreno singing his praises.

Despite his frustration at Osasuna’s failure to hold on to their lead, Moreno could not help but acknowledge Sadiq’s late equaliser. “It was a stroke of genius from Umar, in the end you can do little,” the Osasuna boss said according to Marca.

