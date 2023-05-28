La Liga Celebrates African Day With Kids On Children Day

With the Africa continent celebrating the African Day in different countries, LaLiga, the Spanish top division league decided to celebrate the day with the kids, as they celebrated with them on the Children Day in what was the display of Nigeria and African culture at the Yoruba Tennis Club, Onikan, Lagos.

In a joyous week-long festival of lifestyle, culture, music, dance and food LaLiga showed that the heartbeat of Africa pounds stronger than ever by celebrating the league’s phenomenal growth on the African continent with events in South Africa, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Angola, Kenya and Tanzania.

Africa Day is celebrated worldwide on May 25, marking the day the Organisation of African Unity was founded in Addis Ababa in Ethiopia in 1963 to fight colonialism, racism and apartheid and to reflect on the progress the African continent has made and the challenges it continues to face.

LaLiga continues to vehemently support the fight against racism in football and the dignity of players from all walks of life, while celebrating the tremendous strides African players have made in adding huge value and quality to LaLiga.

While the celebration runs concurrently across other countries, in Nigeria, LaLiga’s Africa Day celebrations coincided with Nigeria’s Children’s Day, celebrating the country’s different diverse cultures.

Various local schools participated in the activities, which included cultural drama, cultural fashion show and dance to promote diversity, inclusion and equality and show that LaLiga is about far more than just football.