LA Fires Death Toll Rises to 24 As High Winds Expected

The death toll from massive wildfires that have ravaged Los Angeles rose to 24 on Sunday, with officials warning of incoming dangerous winds that could whip the blazes up further.

The fires continued to rip through the United States’ second-largest city for the sixth day, reducing whole communities to scorched rubble and leaving thousands without homes.

Massive firefighting efforts have staunched the spread of the Palisades Fire, which was looming toward upscale Brentwood and the densely populated San Fernando Valley, reports the AFP.

However, conditions are set to dramatically worsen, with “extreme fire behaviour and life-threatening conditions” over the coming days. Winds up to 70 miles (110 kilometres) per hour mean a “particularly dangerous situation (PDS)” will be declared from early Tuesday, said National Weather Service meteorologist Rose Schoenfeld. These gusts could fan flames and whip up embers from existing burn zones into new areas, firefighters warned.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix show has been postponed until March due to the Los Angeles wildfires, the streaming giant has announced. The lifestyle series, which was filmed in southern California, had been due to premiere tomorrow.

