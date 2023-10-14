La Campagne Tropicana Forest, Hills and Caves Resort Ondo Comes on Stream

The La Campagne brand has continued to spread its tentacles across the coun- try and entrench its leading position in the tourism ecosystem, with the opening for business the newly created La Campagne Tropicana Forest, Hills and Caves Resort in Ita Nla, Ondo town, Ondo State. The unveiling of the new resort to the public held last month on the occasion of the celebration of this year’s World Tourism Day (WTD), a day set aside annually by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), to mark and draw attention to the economic importance of tourism.

For the President of La Campagne, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, presenting the resort to the public on September 27, was not only to underscore the importance of the resort but also draw attention of the people and community to the essence of tourism and to the fact that they all need to embrace the resort as a transformational entity in their midst.

It is to be noted that since the resort project was completed few months ago, it has been receiving visitors under a soft opening scheme as a means of introducing the facility to the public, which since its doors were opened had come in their numbers to explore and experience the unique offerings of the resort that is embedded within the entrails of rocks and hills. Speaking on the event, Akinboboye noted that, “The World Tourism Day is a great day of celebration the people who work in the tourism sector of the economy,” This is as he explained further, “It is a day set aside to redefine, recalibrate and find a direction to tourism and tourism investments.

‘‘According to the UNWTO, the theme for this year’s celebration is, ‘Tourism and Green investment,’ that’s why the formal opening of La Campagne Tropicana Forest, Hills and Caves Resort on World Tourism Day is significant to us because, it is all about tourism and green investment.’’ To this end, Akinboboye noted it is what makes the formal unveiling of the resort most beautiful and significance because it is one of the best examples that resonates with the essence of the theme of the celebration this year.

This is because investing in a resort in such pristine and naturally green environment, is promoting nature at its best. “Ours is a revolutionary investment in our green environment, taking advantage of our natural endowment like the forest, hills and caves, and turning it into a tourism destination, recreation, relaxation and holiday spot, at the same time providing the necessary employment for youths and indigenes in Ondo,’’ disclosed Akinboboye.

He further said, “La Campagne Tropicana Forest, Hills and Caves Resort is our way of bringing life, entertainment to the people of Ondo City, Nigeria and the entire world being a unique African themed resort, an experiment which is first of its kind in this part of the globe. “We are in the business of promoting tourism, presenting all components of tourism products, pulling tourists to Nigeria and developing tourism attractions and destinations. We recognise that Nigeria is blessed and we take advantage of our natural endowments to develop tourism in the country.”

Facilities and services

In line with the brand identity of La Campagne, a multiple award-winning brand, which is devoted to promoting African culture and tradition through its African themed resort, the newly opened resort is not less endowed as the others, as it is a full service resort that promotes African cultural motifs and ethos. Built in a record nine-month, the resort exude breathtaking sight, playing on all your senses.

The first and most significant attraction for anyone visiting the resort, which prime location is within a naturally pleasing and pristine enclave that is characterised by hills, caves and rocks. This is one resort that mountaineers would easily fall in love with. Same for lovers of nature as the breezy and airy environment is a healthy one to savour the best of nature. Its facilities are beautifully blended with its natural environment and exude some level of opulence and luxury that are associated with the La Campagne brand.

The facilities here come with a magic appeal of some sorts that visitors would find attractive to explore as they experience the admixture of beauty and creativity nestled against a natural pull that La Campagne brand is noted for. The rooms which are embedded within the caves are stylishly furnished and fitted with amenities that are both elegant and sophisticated for the pleasure and relaxation of guests. Complementing the luxury rooms are a number of Tree Houses, a signature offering of La Campgane.

All looking posh and exuding sophisticated elegance fit only for queens and kings. Other facilities to explore within the precinct of the resort include beautifully laid natural cave restaurant, offering African and continental dishes as well as rare local delicacies, bar and lounge of different make. Also closeted within the resort are such facilities are suspended mountain top swimming pool, tennis court, basketball and volley courts.

While for your wellness offerings you have a well curated mountain top spas and treatment room alongside numerous amenities. For entertainment, which over the years has been one of the topnotch and unique offerings of La Campagne, there is an expansive amphi-theatre that led itself to staging of all forms of entertainment activities ranging from musical to screening of movies, with Atunda Entertainment, which is the resident entertainment wing of La Campagne primed to entertain guests from its rich and wide repertoire of entertainment packages and artistes, ranging from contemporary to African acts.

Also, expect a rich dose of bonding and physical exercise amenities for corporate bodies, individuals, families and those on retreat to unwind, relax and strengthen their bond of union and relationships and even cultivate and nurture new relationship through intermingling with others on the bonding field. One take away from the resort is your discovery of the richness of colourful and creative marriage of man and nature as well as culture. These are three elements that have over the years made the La Campagne brand unique and attract a prime position in the hearts of guests and the tourism sector where it is a renowned name and entity.