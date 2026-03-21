Noted for its creative fecundity in refreshing its offerings in pursuits of its avowed commitment to providing immersive experience, the management of the multiple awards winning and African themed resort, La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, has introduced La Campagne Coastal Art Residency.

It is a new creative initiative designed to support and nurture arts and promote emerging as well as established artists from Nigeria, Africa, and across the world.

Set against the breathtaking natural environment of resort’s coastal landscape— where the Atlantic Ocean meets lush forests, mangroves, and indigenous cultural heritage—the Residency will provide artists with a unique space to create, reflect, experiment, and engage with nature and community.

The La Campagne Coastal Art Residency is conceived as a biannual programme that will bring selected artists together for immersive creative retreats lasting several weeks.

During the Residency, artists will be given accommodation, studio access, and an inspiring environment to develop new work while interacting with fellow creatives, scholars, and cultural practitioners.

Objectives of the Residency

The Residency has been established with the following objectives: Nurturing Emerging Talents: To provide promising young artists with the time, space, mentorship, and resources needed to deepen their practice and develop new artistic expressions.

Promoting African Cultural Heritage: To encourage artistic works that draw inspiration from African traditions, history, folklore, and contemporary realities, thereby strengthening the continent’s cultural voice.

Creating a Global Creative Exchange: To bring together artists from different regions of the world in an environment that fosters dialogue, collaboration, and cross-cultural exchange.

Integrating Art, Nature, and Sustainability: To explore the intersection between creativity and the natural environment by encouraging works that reflect on ecology, sustainability, and humanity’s relationship with nature.

Supporting Creative Tourism: To position La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort as a leading destination for cultural and creative tourism by integrating art production, exhibitions, and cultural programming into the resort experience.

Building a Lasting Cultural Legacy: To develop a permanent collection of artworks created during the residency which will gradually form the foundation of a La Campagne Coastal Art Collection celebrating contemporary African creativity.

Activities

The Residency will feature a range of activities including: Studio practice and collaborative projects; Artist talks and public lectures; Workshops and mentorship sessions for young artists; Community engagement programmes with local schools and communities; Exhibitions and open studio presentations; and Documentation and publication of works produced during the residency, among others.

At the end of each Residency cycle, selected works produced during the programme will be exhibited at La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort and may also be showcased in partner galleries, museums, and cultural institutions.

A vision for Creative Africa

The La Campagne Coastal Art Residency is part of La Campagne Tropicana’s broader commitment to advancing African culture, creativity, and sustainable tourism.

Speaking on the creative initiative, the Founder and President of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, disclosed: “Art and culture are powerful expressions of identity and heritage.

Through this Residency, we are creating a sanctuary where artists can draw inspiration from nature, from our traditions, and from one another, while contributing to a vibrant cultural ecosystem for Africa and the world.”

He further noted that details on the application process, Residency schedule, participating artists and commence date will be revealed in the coming weeks.