La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort Excites With Rich Broth

At Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Ikegun Village, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, the excitement is turbo charged as the multiple-awards winning African themed resort, has continued to welcome leisure and fun seekers to its naturally inviting enclave.

Known for its uniquely and colourfully curated entertainment packages blended with a touch of African’s motifs, the resort is home for rich harvest of fun, where both inhouse guests and those on staycation are treated to various blend of leisure activities.

Sportainment of all sorts are available in the resort, including bonding activities, with such facilities ranging from lawn courts, table tennis, basketball, beach volleyball, horse riding, swimming pool, to traditional games such as Ayo. Of course, water leisure activities are also available, ranging from boat cruise, Kayaki, to scuba diving.

For rich dining experience, the resort offers include breakfast, lunch and dinner, with special dining on floating boat and outdoor feast under the moonlight. Musical entertainment and concerts, with La Campagne’s renowned Atunda Entertainment artistes leading the charge. Movies on the big outdoor screen of the resort are also on the card.