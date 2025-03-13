L11Plc Reacts To Swift Action Against Misconduct

Share

The management of 11Plc, a leading petroleum marketing company, has reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity and quality service.

VAccording to the management, following a recent incident involving unacceptable conduct by attendants at one of its Mobil service stations in Lagos, the company took swift and decisive action, demonstrating its zerotolerance policy for misconduct.

The incident, which was captured on video and circulated on social media, does not reflect the company’s values, and 11Plc has assured the public that it remains dedicated to ensuring that its staff adheres to the highest standards of integrity and customer service.

