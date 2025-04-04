L-PRES To Address Gaps In Livestock Vaccine Production

Share

The Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (L-PReS) project is set to address critical infrastructure gaps in vaccine production in Nigeria.

The National Project Coordinator (NPC) for L-PReS, Sanusi Abubakar, disclosed these plans in an interview with newsmen in Abuja recently.

He also highlighted the project’s role in addressing critical infrastructure gaps in vaccine production.

As part of its efforts, L-PReS aims to increase Nigeria’s vaccine manufacturing capacity from 120 million to 850 million doses annually, which will reduce the nation’s reliance on expensive imported vaccines.

“We are even looking to export vaccines, which will help reduce capital flight and ease the pressure on our dollar reserves,” Abubakar added.

He highlighted the current inadequacies of the National Veterinary Research Institute’s (NVRI) vaccine production infrastructure, stating that the current production capacity falls far short of the nation’s needs, and that an upgrade is crucial for meeting the increased demand.

In order to facilitate international distribution of vaccines, the National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI) will also be upgraded to meet Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards, which is an essential quality assurance criterion for the export of vaccines.

Abubakar announced that L-PReS has completed the development of a modern vaccine storage facility in Sheda, located in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This facility, which has a capacity for 40 million doses, is a step in enhancing the capabilities of the veterinary sector. He outlined plans to construct six more storage centers across Nigeria’s various geopolitical zones in order to improve the accessibility and distribution of vaccines to livestock farmers nationwide.

“These storage hubs will serve as points for vaccine storage, ensuring smooth and efficient distribution to farmers,” he stated. Beyond vaccine distribution,L-PReS is also making investments in the overall livestock value chain.

This effort includes modernising livestock markets, advancing breeding technologies and improving pasture development.

A major component of this effort is the establishment of a pasture seed multiplication center at the National Animal Production Research Institute (NAPRI) in Zaria.

