The Kogi State Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (L-PRES) Project, in collaboration with the Ministry of Livestock Development, has organised a statewide stakeholders’ engagement meeting to address farmer-herder conflict in the state.

The meeting, themed “Unlocking the Economic Potential of Peaceful Coexistence Between Farmers and Herders in Kogi State,” brought together key stakeholders to discuss ways to promote peaceful coexistence and sustainable development in the state.

Speaking at the meeting on Thursday at Government House, Lokoja, the Honourable Commissioner for Livestock Development, Dr Olufemi Bolarin, emphasised the need for collective responsibility in addressing the conflict.

According to him, farmer-herder conflict has led to the disruption of livelihoods, reduced productivity, and growing tensions within communities.

He outlined the state government’s commitment to strengthening mediation and dialogue platforms, promoting clear access and usage rules for shared resources, and improving early warning and reporting systems to prevent escalation.

Dr Bolarin called on traditional rulers, local governments, farmers, and pastoralist leaders to play their part in fostering dialogue, reconciliation, and responsible practices.

The State Project Coordinator (SPC) of the Kogi L-PRES Project, Mr Abdulkabir Onoruoyiza Otaru, urged stakeholders to work together to address the issue of farmer-herder conflict in the state.

Mr Otaru emphasised that the conflict has been affecting livelihoods, reducing productivity, and straining community relationships, and urged stakeholders to take a proactive approach to addressing the challenge.

The SPC noted that the meeting was part of the project’s efforts to strengthen policies and support the state government in establishing Conflict Prevention & Resolution Committees (CP&RC) at the state and local government levels.

He also disclosed that the project has engaged a consultant for the Mapping and Documentation of Grazing Reserves and Stock Routes in the state, and is working with the Ministry of Livestock Development to develop critical livestock infrastructure across the livestock value chain clusters in the state

The SPC called on traditional rulers, local government chairmen, farmers, herders, youth, women, and security agencies to take responsibility for promoting peace and stability in the state.

He emphasised that lasting solutions to the conflict can only be achieved through collective efforts and collaboration.

Mr Otaru reaffirmed the project’s commitment to working with the state government and stakeholders to safeguard livelihoods, protect livestock investments, and promote peaceful coexistence.

However, the Obaro of Kabba, HRM, Oba Solomon Dele Owoniyi, highlighted the severity of the issue, describing it as more than just a conflict, but a security crisis that requires deliberate efforts and commitment of the critical Stakeholders.

The traditional ruler expressed concern over the rising cases of kidnapping and abduction in the state, particularly in the Okun area.

The monarch appreciates the State Government’s efforts towards addressing the menace and calls for the deployment of more security facilities and scientific approaches to tackle the challenge.

In their various paper presentations, the guest Speakers highlighted various types of conflicts and their root causes, particularly the farmer-herder crisis. They enumerated the negative economic impact and the various ways for the prevention, management and resolution.

They emphasised that lasting solutions to the farmer-herder conflict could only be achieved through adequate sensitisation, collective efforts and collaborations.

The Stakeholders’ at the event include traditional and religious leaders, security agencies, veterinarians, community and opinion leaders, farmers and herders’ associations, key value chain actors, local government chairmen and officials, women and youth groups, among others, from the 64 Livestock Value Chain Clusters across the 21 LGAs in Kogi State

The stakeholders stressed the need for continuous sensitisation and effective collaboration between farmers and herders to foster peaceful coexistence.