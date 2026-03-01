The Kogi State Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (L-PRES) Project, in collaboration with the Ministry of Livestock Development, has organized a statewide stakeholders’ engagement meeting to address farmerherder conflict in the state.

The meeting, themed “Unlocking the Economic Potential of Peaceful Coexistence Between Farmers and Herders in Kogi State,” brought together key stakeholders to discuss ways to promote peaceful coexistence and sustainable development in the state.

Speaking at the meeting on Thursday at Government House, Lokoja, the Honourable Commissioner for Livestock Development, Dr. Olufemi Bolarin, emphasized the need for collective responsibility in addressing the conflict.

According to him, farmerherder conflict has led to the disruption of livelihoods, reduced productivity, and growing tensions within communities.

He outlined the state government’s commitment to strengthening mediation and dialogue platforms, promoting clear access and usage rules for shared resources, and improving early warning and reporting systems to prevent escalation.

Dr. Bolarin called on traditional rulers, local governments, farmers, and pastoralist leaders to play their part in fostering dialogue, reconciliation, and responsible practices.

The State Project Coordinator (SPC) of the Kogi L-PRES Project, Mr. Abdulkabir Onoruoyiza Otaru, urged stakeholders to work together to address the issue of farmerherder conflict in the state. Mr. Otaru emphasized that the conflict has been affecting livelihoods, reducing productivity, and straining community relationships and urged stakeholders to take a proactive approach to addressing the challenge.

The SPC noted that the meeting was part of the project’s efforts to strengthen policies and support the state government in establishing Conflict Prevention & Resolution Committees (CP&RC) at the state and local government levels.

He also disclosed that the project has engaged a consultant for the Mapping and Documentation of Grazing Reserves and Stock Routes in the state, and is working with the Ministry of Livestock Development to develop critical livestock infrastructure across the livestock value chain clusters in the state.

The SPC called on traditional rulers, local government chairmen, farmers, herders, youth, women, and security agencies to take responsibility for promoting peace and stability in the state.

He emphasized that lasting solutions to the conflict can only be achieved through collective efforts and collaboration. Mr. Otaru reaffirmed the project’s commitment to working with the state government and stakeholders to safeguard livelihoods, protect livestock investments, and promote peaceful coexistence.

However, the Obaro of Kabba, HRM, Oba Solomon Dele Owoniyi, highlighted the severity of the issue, describing it as more than just a conflict, but a security crisis that requires deliberate efforts and commitment of the critical Stakeholders.