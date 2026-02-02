L-PRES Organises Workshop On Establishment Of Pastures In Kwara

The Kwara State Government, through the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES), has trained livestock stakeholders on the establishment of pastures, aimed at promoting large scale commercial pastures to curb farmers-herders clashes, and create job opportunities for the citizens.

The workshop, which was held in Ilorin, the state capital, had in attendance, numerous livestock farmers, investors and livestock extension officers in the State.

In his remarks, the Kwara L-PRES Project Coordinator, Mr. Olusoji Oyawoye, urged stakeholders to embrace pasture establishment as a sustainable strategy to curb farmers/herders clashes, and improve the economy of the people in the State.

Mr. Oyawoye identified competition for land and water as the major drivers of conflicts in the country, urging the participants and other livestock farmers to explore pasture production as a profitable venture and peace building initiative. “The idea is to give stakeholders the guidelines on how to do large scale pasture production.