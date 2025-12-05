Kylian Mbappé’s Record In The Champions League

The Champions League is a tournament that attracts the most attention from fans. This is not surprising, as the best players from around the world take part in this competition. To do more than just watch their matches, join a trusted brand. 1xBet registration is quick, and then all you have to do is top up your balance to start playing.

Predictions are accepted for every match. And almost every match in the Champions League provides an interesting topic for discussion. For example, during the 2025/2026 campaign, Kylian Mbappé set an interesting record in the tournament.

In one of the matches of that Champions League season, the French striker scored a hat-trick in an away game against Kairat while playing for Real Madrid. For Kylian Mbappé, it was already his third hat trick in away matches in the tournament, which allowed him to set a new Champions League record. Before that, only Filippo Inzaghi had scored as often in away matches.

Kylian Mbappé had previously scored two hat-tricks in Champions League away games: in October 2019, he scored three times against Bruges (5-0 win), and in February 2021, he repeated the feat in the round of 16 against Barcelona (4-1 win).

He scored those goals while still playing for PSG. After moving to Real Madrid, Kylian did not lower his standards and continued to demonstrate impressive productivity. Most importantly, his accurate shots brought the team the desired result.

The main factors behind Mbappé’s high productivity

Mbappé is one of the leading scorers of the 2020s. So it's no surprise that he has broken another record in the Champions League.

Returning to Mbappé and his achievement, it can be noted that the forward made history thanks to:

Excellent tactical training. The striker always opened up skillfully, offering himself to his teammates. He often found himself in the optimal position to shoot, which helped him score goals without any problems. Football intelligence. Mbappé always acted quickly on the field. Opponents often couldn’t keep up with him, not only in terms of running speed, but also in terms of decision-making. Goal-oriented. Even after scoring 1-2 goals, Kylian often didn’t stop. He continued to look for opportunities, and this determination was repeatedly rewarded.

The record for the number of hat-tricks in Champions League away games is another indicator of Mbappé’s greatness. The Frenchman is already among the top scorers in the history of the Old World’s premier club competition.