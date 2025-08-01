Kyiv Toll Rises To 15 As Wave Of Russian Strikes Defies Trump Ceasefire Demand

Fifteen people have been killed and 145 others have been wounded in a barrage of Russian drones and missiles that struck several districts of Kyiv and brought down an apartment block overnight, officials have said.

A six-year-old boy and his mother were among the dead, as more than two dozen locations across the Ukrainian capital were hit. Ukraine’s interior ministry said 14 children were among the wounded, and Kyiv’s mayor said it was the biggest number hurt in one night since the full-scale war began.

Russian attacks have continued despite US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose tougher sanctions on Moscow if Vladimir Putin does not agree to a ceasefire by August 8, reports the BBC.