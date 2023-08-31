Kyiv Hit By Missile Barrage As Drones Strike Russian Military Planes

Russia has reported a night of drone attacks on its territory ranging from the south to the northwest.

A strike on Pskov airport, hundreds of miles from the war zone in Ukraine, set two military cargo planes on fire. Russia’s military says it shot down Ukrainian drones over the Bryansk, Kaluga, Oryol and Ryazan regions.

In recent weeks Ukraine has increased its use of attack drones to strike targets inside Russia, reports the BBC. In the Ukrainian capital Kyiv at least two people were killed during a missile attack blamed on Russia.

Russia also reported hitting Ukrainian assault boats in the Black Sea, killing dozens of soldiers.