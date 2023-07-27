Kyiv Carries Out Major Offensive Against Russian Forces

Kyiv has launched a major attack on Russian forces as part of its weeks-long counteroffensive, committing thousands of troops to a battle in Ukraine’s southeast.

According to Ukrainian officials and analysts, the surge in soldiers and firepower has been centred on the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.

Though that movement could be a tactical feint and both governments have used disinformation to gain battlefield advantages, such a manoeuvre would be in line with what some analysts predicted.

Ukrainian officials have been mostly silent about battlefield developments since they began early counteroffensive operations, though the deputy defence minister, Hanna Maliar said troops are advancing toward the city of Melitopol in the Zaporizhizhia region.

Fighting has intensified in recent weeks at multiple points along the 930-mile frontline as Ukraine deploys Western-supplied advanced weapons and Western-trained troops against the deeply entrenched Russian forces, who invaded 17 months ago.

They envisioned a counteroffensive that would try to punch through the land corridor between Russia and the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula, moving towards Melitopol, which is close to the coast of the Azov Sea.

That could split Russian forces into two halves and cut off supply lines to the units located further west.

The intense fighting is taking place in areas in the south and east of Ukraine, far from the capital Kyiv, and it was not possible to verify either side’s claims.

The Institute of Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said Ukrainian forces launched “a significant mechanised counteroffensive operation in western Zaporizhzhia region” on Wednesday, adding that they “appear to have broken through certain pre-prepared Russian defensive positions”.

It cited Russian sources, including the Russian defence ministry and several prominent Russian military bloggers.

US officials, who have provided Kyiv with weapons and intelligence, declined to comment on the latest developments, though they have previously urged patience as Ukraine seeks to grind down the deep Russian defences featuring minefields, trenches and anti-tank obstacles.

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said during a visit to Papua New Guinea that Kyiv’s effort to retake land seized by Russia since its February 2022 full-scale invasion will be “tough” and “long”, with successes and setbacks.

And US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken said “an intense battle” is taking place but declined to provide details.

“We believe that tools, the equipment, the training, the advice that many of us have shared with Ukrainians over many months puts them in a good position to be successful on the ground in recovering more of the territory that Russia has taken from Ukraine,” Mr Blinken said during a visit to New Zealand.

In its daily intelligence update posted to Twitter, the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) said: “As Ukrainian forces continue major offensive operations in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one of the single most influential Russian weapon systems in the sector is the Ka-52 Hokum attack helicopter.

“Russia has highly likely lost around 40 Ka-52s since the invasion, but the type has also imposed a heavy cost on Ukraine.”

The MoD said Russia has in recent months “likely augmented the force in the south with at least a small number of brand new Ka-52 variants: a heavily modified aircraft, informed by lessons from Russia’s experience in Syria”.

Another key improvement to the Ka-52 fleet, the MoD said, is the “integration of a new anti-tank missile, the Lmur, which has a range of approximately” 9.3 miles.

“Ka-52 crews have been quick to exploit opportunities to launch these weapons beyond the range of Ukrainian air defences,” it added.

The War is long and hard and as of now, there is no end in sight.