Kyari’s Reappointment, Best Decision For Nigeria – Media Groups

Media groups, the Bloggers and Vloggers, Content Creators Association (BAVCCA) in Nigeria have said the reappointment of Mallam Mele Kyari as the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL) by President Bola Tinubu is the best decision for Nigeria.

The group in a letter addressed to President Tinubu and signed by the Director, Admin, BAVCCA, Abimbola Adelabu, said the decision and choice by the President were the best for the oil and gas sector.

The letter reads in part; ‘’We write this letter on behalf of the Bloggers and Vloggers, Content Creators Association (BAVCCA) in Nigeria, to express our heartfelt appreciation for your recent re-appointment of Mallam Mele Kyari as the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

‘’First and foremost, we would like to acknowledge and commend your astute decision to recognize the exceptional capabilities and accomplishments of Mallam Mele Kyari.

“Through his exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication, the NNPCL has achieved remarkable milestones, positioning Nigeria as a prominent player in the global energy sector.

‘’Under Mallam Kyari’s tenure as GCEO, the NNPCL has made significant strides towards achieving energy security and sustainability in Nigeria. His efforts in spearheading the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialization Program (NGFCP) have been particularly commendable.

“This initiative has not only contributed to reducing harmful emissions and protecting our environment but has also opened up new opportunities for investment and growth in the gas sector.

‘’Furthermore, Mallam Kyari’s commitment to transparency and accountability within the NNPCL has played a pivotal role in rebuilding trust and confidence in the corporation.

“His implementation of the Crude Oil Accounting and Revenue Assurance System (COARAS) has significantly minimized revenue leakage, ensuring that every oil earnings is accounted for and utilized for the benefit of the Nigerian people.

‘’Mallam Kyari’s vast experience in the petroleum industry, coupled with his relentless pursuit of excellence, has fostered strategic partnerships and collaborations with international stakeholders.

“These partnerships have led to increased technology transfer, capacity building, and investment in the oil and gas sector, ultimately contributing to the growth of our nation’s economy”