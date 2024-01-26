Kyari Unveils WACOT Rice’s 2024 Out-Grower Programme for Farmers

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, has launched the WACOT Rice Limited’s 2024 dry-season farming input distribution to out-grower farmers in Argungu, Kebbi State. During the ceremony, the minister expressed his delight with the initiative, noting that it would boost farmers’ productivity and income. Kyari commended WACOT Rice and its parent company, Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, for empowering farmers across various value chains nationwide.

Highlighting TGI’s sub- stantial investments in agriculture and other sectors, the minister affirmed the alignment of these investments with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. On his part, the Chair- man of WACOT Rice and Vice Chairman (Africa), TGI Group, Farouk Gumel, emphasised WACOT Rice’s unwavering commitment to boosting Nigeria’s food security. The inclusivity of the outgrower programme, he noted, was to support farmers of all demographics with certified seeds, agrochemicals, and training sessions to enhance productivity and income.

It was gathered that over 10,000 registered farmers including women and youth in the state, will receive agri-inputs, water pumps, training sessions and extension support during the dry season farming period. While commenting on the activity, one of the farmers, Hajia Nafisa, from Augie Local Government Area, also appreciated WACOT Rice for the initiative. Also, Ibrahim Alhassan, a Dabuzama Rice Farmers Association member, expressed heartfelt gratitude by acknowledging the significant impact of Wacot Rice through its Agri-input loan programme.

Alhassan said: “Wacot Rice’s continuous assistance, from providing essential inputs showcased in the display stand to comprehensive training and capacity building, has transformed our lives.”