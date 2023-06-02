Kyari: Tinubu‘ll Fix One Refinery Before December

The Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Mele Kyari, yesterday, said the administration of President Bola Tinubu had concluded plans for one of the four refineries to be repaired to operate at an optimal level before the end of 2023.

Kyari spoke when he visited the All Progressives Congress Secretariat in Abuja for a meeting with the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu. He stated that there was an ongoing process of rehabilitation to ensure that one of the four refineries will begin operations before the end of the year.

He added that following the increase in the petrol pump price and the aftermath effect on transport costs, President Tinubu was working out some palliative measures to cushion the pains of Nigerians. The NNPCL and the Federal Government had made some unfilled promises of the commencement of one of the refineries.

The immediate Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, had said the Port Harcourt refinery was nearing completion and should be ready before the end of the second quarter of the year. It missed the April 2023 target. Also, Kyari had assured Nigerians of NNPCL’s resolve to complete the ongoing rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Refinery by March 2023.

This did not also happen. Speaking to journalists yesterday, Kyari lamented that Nigeria could no longer sustain such an expensive subsidy regime. He stated that over 38 per cent of the total fuel distributed in this country is consumed by four states namely Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Rivers.

Kyari said, “I’m aware that Mr president has directed some engagements and some palliatives will be put in place. I am very sure this will happen. There is an ongoing process of rehabilitation. One of them will come this year, the second one will come on stream next year and then the third will follow thereafter.

“Of course, it is very obvious that we can no longer afford subsidy. Subsidy bills have piled up. The country is not able to settle NNPC for the money we are spending on subsidies. Therefore pricing this petroleum at the market price is the right thing to do at this point in time and I believe it would benefit the country in the long term.”

He added: “There was a subsidy in 2022 but in 2023, not a single naira was provided for the purpose. And ultimately while we held back our fiscal obligations, we still have a net balance of over N2.8trn that the federa- tion should have given back to the NNPC.

“For any company, when you have negative N2.8 trn, there is no company in the whole of Africa that will lend to you. You cannot have receivables. The provision of subsidy is there but abso- lutely there is no funding for it. It means it is only on paper. It doesn’t exist. “We can no longer bear it.

If we continue, we will run into defaults and the defaults of NNPC is the default of Nigeria. Once NNPC goes into defaults and liquidity, it affects every borrowing done by the country. “Even the subnational. Your lenders will come back to you and say your country can no longer pay.

The only way you can stop this is to stop this conversation around subsidies. It is why Mr President announced that the subsidy is gone. In 24 hours, the bond market appreciated. It is nothing else other than the statement around subsidy and balancing of the apex market.