Kyari, Tinubu, NUPRC, NMDPRA, Seplat Shine At New Telegraph Awards

…energy firms upholding Nigerians’ well-being –NNPCL boss

The Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has said energy companies, including NNPC Ltd, have been making tremendous contributions to the industrial, technological, scientific, agricultural and business growth of Nigeria and the general wellbeing of its residents through the provision of energy.

He spoke at the award presentation by the Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited at Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos over the weekend.

While Kyari won the newspaper’s prestigious Man of the Year, 2024; the Group Chief Executive Officer of Oando PLC, Mr Wale Tinubu, won the Investor and Transaction of the Year, 2024.

Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) won the Outstanding Upstream Regulator of the Year 2024; Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) won the Outstanding Downstream and Midstream Regulator of the Year 2024 while Seplat Energy Plc won the Oil and Gas Deal Company of the Year 2024.

The Commission Chief Executive, NUPRC, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, was represented by Regional Director, NUPRC, Lagos, Mr. Paul Osu.

The Authority Chief Executive, NMDPRA, Engineer Farouk Ahmed, was represented by Director and acting Head, Southwest Regional Office, NMDPRÀ, Engr Ebi Ogionwo.

Seplat Energy Plc was represented by Manager, Corporate Communication, Seplat Energy Plc, Mr. Stanley Opara. Kyari, in his speech, reassured of the commitment of NNPC Plc to continue to make greater achievements.

He said: “Daily Telegraph has done their work and essentially identified those who they think and believe have made valuable contributions to the growth and development of our country.

“I am not sure we are probably the best people they can find in our country but we know that there are substantial reasons for them to invite us to stand before you. I know that this country will be great.

“We in the NNPC and not just about me, the energy industry is active, it is growing, it is developing and delivering energy to our country.

Of course, we all know that we require it for the growth of the country. Without energy, you cannot grow and we are grateful for doing this.”

