Kyari: Right now we have so many challenges in our agric sector

Which crops are being prioritised in the 2023/ 2024 dry season farming in the country?

Well, dry season farming offers Nigeria a unique opportunity to harness its untapped potential and diversify her food production capabilities. But this particularly programme is being funded by African Development Bank (AfDB), and state governments have also begun to key in in this exercise. We have the experience in Jigawa State with massive support for their farmers, and amongst other states in the country too. And now, the Federal Government is also keying into it, because of its importance to food security in the country. So, it’s a programme that is targeting wheat, maize, rice and cassava. So these are the four crops for the 2023/ 2024 dry season farming in the country. We also have sorghum, soybeans for the wet season. So for those crops we have identified for the dry season, is a budget support from the AfDB. AfDB is doling out $134 million and it is to run for three years. So that is to say, we have to manage whatever we have, so that, it can last us for 3 years. And of course, the emphasis here, if you can remember, Mr. President’s declaration of state of emergency on food security precisely, on July 13th 2023, and the emphasis of changing the name of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) to Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, because there are so many factors that have impacted around the country’s agricultural space within the last one year.

How much is the Federal Government involved in the programme, especially with regard to subsidising inputs?

Let me say something here, the inputs Federal Government is subsidising are fertiliser and agro chemicals, and also, wheat feeds. Let me give you in context of per hectare. A hectare is by 100 acres. So it will require about 10 bags of fertilisers to cover the hectare. At today’s price, fertiliser is worth anywhere between N25,000 and N28,000. So, 50 per cent of that when you look at all the inputs without the seed, the seed is also about 100kg per hectare, whereas, seed is free. It’s 100 per cent free. So that seed is about N125,000. The subsidy in the agro chemicals and fertiliser is about N180,000 per hectare. So the farmer pays N180,000 and the government pays N180,000 and also, pays additional N125,000 for the seed. Now, let me give it to you in a layman’s context, that is, roughly about N400,00. Then you have irrigation, because today, fuel prices are high. So later, we are going to invite the use of solar pumps for instance in the areaof irrigation. But in today’s context, irrigation is very costly and maybe you have to set aside another amount of money for irrigation. The calculation could cost you N600,000 in total to cultivate one hectare of land of wheat. But I am very sure, with proper extension services, agronomic practice, we are expected to get anywhere between 80 to 100 bags of 50kg fertiliser.

Let me just assume 80 bags. Now, in today’s price, even though one is harvested, price tends to come down. So if you look at the calculation, that bag is around N50,000, and 80 bags of N50,000, is N4 million. Some just imagine, you invested N600,000 in a hectare of land, even though, the cost of land is not included and you cultivate and harvest N4 million worth of wheat, I don’t know if banks make such quick returns on investment. So this is really a game changer and in tandem with Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda for Nigeria. You know that Mr. President’s agenda is on food security, economic growth and job creation, poverty eradication, access to capital.l, inclusivity and an enabling environment for individuals, groups, and the private sector to participate in governance and economic activities, among others.Now, let me give it to you in a layman’s context, that is, roughly about N400,00. Then you have irrigation, because today, fuel prices are high. So later, we are going to invite the use of solar pumps for instance in the areaof irrigation. But in today’s context, irrigation is very costly and maybe you have to set aside another amount of money for irrigation or what aview. The calculation could cost you, N600,000 in total to cultivate one hectare of land of wheat. But I am very sure, with proper extension services, agronomic practice, we are expected to get anywhere between 80 to 100 bags of 50kg fertiliser. Let me just assume 80 bags. Now, in today’s price, even though one is harvested, price is tend to come down. So if look at the calculation, that bag is around N50,000, and 80 bags of N50,000, is N4 million. Some just imagine, you invested N600,000 in a hectare of land, even though, the cost of land is not included and you cultivate and harvest N4 million worth of wheat, I don’t know if banks made such quick returns on investment. So this is really a game changer and in tandem with Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda for Nigeria. You know that Mr. President’s agenda are food security, economic growth and job creation, poverty eradication, access to capital.l, inclusivity and an enabling environment for individuals, groups, and the private sector to participate in governance and economic activities, among others.

What is the game changer for this year’s 2023/24 dry season farming to you as agric minister?

Most of the challenges we had in the past, excessively the issue of the climate change, has been phenomenal. The rainy season is inundated with floods. So, what we are trying to do is actually to increase yields in agriculture. For instance, Nigeria population today is about 235 million and we are expected to be the third most populated country in the world by 2050 at the rate at which we are going, whereas, China and India are decreasing, we are likely going to overtake them by the end of the century. In addition, land is decreasing fast because of the adverse effects of climate change. Right now, we have so many challenges in our agric sector, such as, deforestation, conflicts, insecurity, communal crisis in some parts of the MiddleBelt region of the country. And then, with all this challenges, our land is decreasing. And even before all these challenges, we have roughly about 77 million hectares of arable lands and we could only cultivate half of them. Even with that half, we are further challenged by the reduction of that space. So, what we are trying to do here with this dry season farming is that the same available space we want to increase yields for food security. So we want to do it during this dry season farming. And for the same parcel of lands, we will want to continue increasing yields as much as possible in this space. We want to increase food productivity, self-sufficiency and food security and sustainability and we also hope to continue with export to generate foreign exchange earnings.

Why is wheat key in this year’s 2023/ 2024 dry season farming in Nigeria?

We are targeting 5,000 hectares of wheat, but as at 2023, we have cultivated 1.5 million MT of wheat, including what our neighboring countries consume. So wheat is a very key food component in Nigeria. People don’t understand how important wheat is. From spaghetti, marconi, gala and others. So it is a grain we cannot do without in Nigeria. So it’s very important that we cultivate locally. In addition, I am happy that there is a lot of talk on dry season farming. Now, because the President declared a state of emergency on food. We will not only be seeing dry season farming, we will even see all year production or else, we will not get food security by doing only wet season farming or dry season farming. Now, the issue we are talking about, which is wheat. Wheat is essentially a template growth and it elude cold weather and the emphasis on it on dry season is germane otherwise it may not thrive. There are some crop varieties that would work under different circumstances. For now, we have to concentrate on dry season farming for wheat. Certain other crop varieties have been mentioned like rice. You can also do maize too. So, the whole thing is driving towards food sufficiency and food security. And no hands should be left untouched, all hands must be on deck to be able to get the current population food sufficient and to envisage that the projected population of about 400 million people in about 30 years. Now, the issue of wheat, for instance, we just had the summit of West Africa and Central Africa on wheat. The deficit in wheat production have it in these areas. In fact, some parts of East Africa, North Africa, also get their wheat from the little that we have in Nigeria. Nigeria’s position today, especially at the backdrop of AfCFTA is that, we do not only produce sufficient for ourselves, we should also look at the other regions of Africa. So, no effort is too much and I am happy that the Federal Government is now subsidizing all these things we have been talking about for Nigerian farmers. In Nigeria, we must subsidise fertiliser directly to the users, otherwise, our farmers cannot afford fertilizer. For instance, I am happy that the seed is given free. This is a welcome development because many of the farmers have complained about prices of seeds in the markets. That is why they stopped using grains in some areas. That affects longevity.

Why is government exploring the agric wallet scheme in this year’s 2023/ 2024 dry season farming in the country?

Agric wallet is an ICT driven platform designed in order to capture all the transactions along the various sector of the value chain. You know Mr. President involved a lot of stakeholders, seed producers, inputs distributors and users farmers along the line. There are many activities that have been dormant in the past, because there is no coordinated activities like this. Now, that the President has come in, a lots of activities have been activated. The agro dealers who are responsible for interfacing between the agro producers and the users farmers have also now come on board. And it is a deliberate effort to see that the value chain players are connected together in the transactions process, that is, in every corner of Nigeria currently, we are using about 106 agric inputs centers, which is very close to the farmers where they get inputs package in line with agronomic best practices. So, the producers of these inputs now have what is called the royal template. The royal template specifies who is the supplier, where the agro dealer is going to buy fertiliser from. The input producers are those responsible for producing fertilisers. But fertiliser is not imported. The agro chemicals, organic fertiliser in addition to the seeds government is giving, they are responsible for that activities. And then agro dealers who are the agricultural input distributors are the intermediaries between the farmers and they source all their inputs from these producers. And in this zone, we have what is called the royal chamber where are you buying your inputs from. The internal arrangement is whether it’s being certified or not, if it’s not certified, it will not be allowed to pass through the system. And it is certified by two major regulatory authorities; we have two regulatory authorities, the Farm Inputs Support Services is responsible for the the regulating of the quality of fertilisers and agro chemicals and the seeds being regulated by the National Agricultural Seeds Council. So whatever that is being pass through the system must have been certified by these two bodies. If it is fertiliser, the farm department, if it is the Seeds, the NASC. So whatever that is being passed through the system, has been certified by these two regulatory bodies. So agro dealers themselves before you can be allowed to operate as a distributors, you must have a what is called sales permits. If you don’t have it in line with our national fertiliser quality control act and the seed act, you cannot be involved in the distribution of these inputs. It is not only getting the certification before you are being certified, your warehouses must have been certified, that’s assessed and it is good to store fertilizer, to store seeds, to store agro chemicals, without any problems. Now that the farmer is identified as a registered farmer since they have the registers of the Nigerian farmers. The register contains the genuine farmer’s contact, like address, phone number and what aview. Then there are service providers who collect the data and confirmed that the farmer exists. So he gives you the requirements of what they need because he’s the calculating, is whether it’s soy specific or what a view.