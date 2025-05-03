Kyari Revolutionised Nigeria’s Oil Industry – Group

Share

An anti-corruption advocacy group, Concerned Citizens Against Corruption, has praised the immediate past Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, for what it described as a revolutionary transformation of Nigeria’s oil industry.

The group also disassociated itself from a petition submitted by one Kabir Matazu to the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), which called for a comprehensive probe of the NNPCL’s operations over the past five years. It stated categorically that Matazu is not a member of the organisation.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Saturday, the group’s Director of Operations, Comrade Emeka Uwazurike, said Kyari led significant reforms, notably reviving Nigeria’s long-dormant refineries.

“Under his leadership, long-stalled production activities at the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries have roared back to life, with the Kaduna refinery also making strides. This audacious move has shattered the long-held belief that the refineries could never be revived,” Uwazurike stated.

According to him, these efforts have strengthened the country’s energy security and boosted Nigeria’s refining capacity to meet both domestic demand and export potential.

The group also commended Kyari for creating a competitive environment in the oil and gas sector by opening it up to private investment.

It pointed to the operationalisation of the Dangote Refinery as a major milestone that disrupted a previously monopolised industry and introduced healthy competition.

“Kyari’s forward-thinking approach has laid the foundation for a more dynamic and self-reliant energy sector. From overseeing the commercialisation of NNPC to fostering partnerships that have renewed investor confidence, he has consistently delivered results,” the group said.

It further hailed Kyari’s commitment to transparency and accountability, highlighting Nigeria’s compliance with the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) as a legacy of his tenure.

“His drive to open up NNPC Limited set a new benchmark for governance in the oil and gas sector,” it added.

Describing the allegations raised in Matazu’s petition as frivolous and laughable, the group tendered an unreserved apology to Kyari over the smear campaign.

“Ordinarily, our association would have ignored this shameless group and their paymasters. But to set the record straight, we categorically state that at no time did we authorise any person or group to speak on our behalf on any matter—including the recent infantile attack on the former NNPCL managing director.

“The so-called Matazu and his co-travellers are unknown to our association and cannot use our respected platform to advance the agenda of unpatriotic politicians on a vendetta mission.

“Concerned Citizens Against Corruption is embarrassed by this orchestrated script, which we have since discovered was designed to malign and tarnish the hard-earned reputation of Mele Kyari,” Uwazurike concluded.

