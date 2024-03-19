Kyari: NNPCLimited, recorded 9,000 infractions on oil pipelines in one year

Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has said that it recorded 9,000 infractions on oil pipelines in one year.

The Group Managing Director, NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari, disclosed this in Abuja during an oversight function at the headquarters of NNPC Ltd by the House of Representatives Special Committee on Oil Theft.

He alleged that a lot of people were involved in crude oil theft and that it was almost an end-to-end issue in Nigeria. He explained that from 2022 to date, NNPC Ltd had deactivated 6,465 illegal refineries and removed 4,876 illegal connections to a pipeline out of 5,570 that it had discovered.

According to him, the oil company was not sure if that was the actual number, and that it still has about a thousand that the company knew had not yet been removed.

He stated that notwithstanding the distance, the evils “are being perpetrated unabated,” and that this has makes it difficult to guarantee the production that would happen the next day.

The NNPC Ltd GCEO explained that the major issue had been security.

He revealed that the company moved to curtail pipeline vandalism by incorporating all security agencies into a single platform, including private security.

Kyari said: “Some of the scale of the infraction that we see is unbelievable; we are not able to deal with it. When you remove one connection, the next day in the same location, someone will replace it.

“In most of these locations, they are less than a hundred meters from the settlement; some are even less than a hundred meters from the local government headquarters.

“It is very obvious that despite all the integrity issues with our pipeline and our facilities, we have capacity beyond two million barrels per day without doing anything.

“But today, we are struggling to meet the budget estimate of 1.6 million barrels per day. This by no means is related to crude oil theft; no, it’s not true, but the core issue that is affecting the other core issue is crude theft.”

“No one will produce oil, knowing full well that he cannot dispose of it, and that’s why no one is putting money into it.

“In 2022, it became so obvious that if something dramatic is not done, we are going to run into trouble. On a specific date, our production came down to as low as 1.1 million barrels per day. “And on a particular day, we have gone below a million barrels to explain this except for the infraction and especially the oil thief.”

The Chairman of the Special Committee, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, said it was common knowledge that operating oil and gas pipelines in Nigeria was a herculean challenge.

According to him, the opacity and non-transparency of regulatory activities at crude oil export terminals were alarming.

Dogunwa noted: “It is also saddening that these infractions do not stop with the pipelines; daily breaches are also recorded at the oil well heads, flow stations, loading, and export terminals, among others.

“We are compiling the facts and figures. Instances where approvals are hastily granted to vessels involved in crude theft just to cover official complicity are reported.

“Incidences of undeclared liftings are noted, and all these and several other infractions, particularly in our offshore marine environment, contribute to the huge volume of crude oil theft being reported.”