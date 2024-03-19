Kyari: NNPC limited, Recorded 9,000 Infractions On Oil Pipelines in One Year

Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has said that it recorded 9,000 infractions on oil pipelines in one year. The Group Managing Director, NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari, disclosed this in Abuja during an oversight function at the headquarters of NNPC Ltd by the House of Representatives Special Committee on Oil Theft. He alleged that a lot of people were involved in crude oil theft and that it was almost an end-to-end issue in Nigeria.

He explained that from 2022 to date, NNPC Ltd had deactivated 6,465 illegal refineries and removed 4,876 illegal connections to a pipeline out of 5,570 that it had discovered. According to him, the oil company was not sure if that was the actual number, and that it still has about a thousand that the company knew had not yet been removed. He stated that notwithstanding the distance, the evils “are being perpetrated unabated,” and that this has makes it difficult to guarantee the production that would happen the next day. The NNPC Ltd GCEO explained that the major issue had been security