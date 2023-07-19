Kyari meets Shettima, says PMS hike reflects market realities

Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, has attributed market forces to the increase in petrol pump prices. He said the increase was not because of a short supply of petrol. He spoke with State House correspondents after a meeting with Vice Presi dent Kashim Shettima at the Aso Villa. Kyari said: “They are just prices depending on the market realities. This is the meaning of making sure that the market regulates itself. Prices will go up and sometimes they will come down also.

No, there is no supply issue. It is not a supply issue.”⁣ Kyari was accompanied by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, who further explained that petrol importers were factoring in the current international price of crude oil – at $80 per barrel – as well as freight and distribution costs which accounted for the latest increase in the pump price. Giving a further insight, the NMDPRA boss added that: “The market will determine itself and as you saw back in early June when prices came out, it was based on the cost of importation plus other logistics of distribution and of course the profit margin by the importer.

“But as to pricing, as a regulator, we are not going to put a cap on the price because we are not part of those importing. We are not a marketing company; we are just a regulator