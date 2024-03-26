Kyari: FID on $25bn NigeriaMorocco gas pipeline for Dec

The Final Investment Decision (FID) on the $25 billion Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline would be made in December 2024, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL), Mr. Mele Kyari, has said. Speaking during the leadership dialogue at the CERAWeek conference holding in Texas, United States, Kyari explained that discussions were progressing on the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project (NMGP). He added that it was nearing completion, aiming to establish a pipeline traversing 13 African countries and to Europe. The proposed pipeline would pass through the Republic of Benin, Togo, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Gambia, Senegal, Mauritania, and conclude in Morocco, including a branch extending to Spain.

The agreement to build the 48” x 5,300Km pipeline from Nigeria to Dhakia (Morocco) was signed by the NNPCL in 2017. When completed the project is expected to transport around 30 billion cbf of gas annually. He also said the energy transition posed a significant challenge for nations, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, due to their unique geographical circumstances. According to him, many of these countries focus on ensuring energy availability rather than transitioning to different energy sources.

He said that energy availability was intrinsically connected to energy security. He stated: “The world has seen all the challenges thrown up recently by geopolitical events. It is clear that before the energy transition, countries must first attain security of energy supply in their countries.”