Kyari: FG to Increase Coconut Production to 500,000MT by 2025

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, has dis- closed that plans are underway by the Federal Government to increase the country’s current production level of coconut from 224,186 Metric Tonnes (MT) to 500,000MT by 2025. Kyari made this known dur- ing the 2023 10th International Coconut Festival AGUNFEST in Badagry, Lagos recently.

The agric minister while speaking on the theme of the festival: “A Decade of Coconut culture to Ignite century Action Plan For Coconut Prosperity in Nigeria,” stated that at present, Nigeria was ranked 19th in the world among coconut producing countries, and there is the need to increase Nigeria’s current production level from 224,186 MT to about 500,000MT by 2025. He said: “1,000 coconut seedlings have been graciously approved for the festival. AGUNKEFEST 2023 is not just a celebration of coconut, but a call to action.

“It is a call to farmers, researchers, entrepreneurs, and policy markers to come together and work toward developing the coconut sub-sector. “Also to create wealth, not just for ourselves, but for our communities and our countries,” he said. Kyari urged Nigerians to work together to promote the growth and sustainability of coconut industry in the country. “I am convinced that if the full potential of the sector is properly harnessed, it is capable of making a great economic impact on the country,” he said.

The Minister, who was represented by Mrs Abimbola Oguntuyi, the Lagos State Coordinator of the agric ministry, said agriculture should be treated with all seriousness it deserved, as a business with enormous potential. Kyari said such potential included jobs for “our teaming youths, revenue generation, diversification of our economy, reducing over dependence in oil, earning and conserving our foreign exchange and expanding our revenue sources.” Also speaking, Mrs. Lola Ade- John, the Minister of Tourism, said the festival would not only promote tourism, but also celebrate Nigeria’s culture and traditions besides boosting the Nation’s economy.

She said the country would be able to generate more than N20 billion in foreign exchange equivalent through coconut and its derivatives export. Ade-John, who was represented by Mr. Tony Okonju, a Chief Tourism Officer, said the coconut industry had the potential to provide food, raw materials, income, and employment for Nigerians if it is properly harnessed. She said that the festival was designed to create awareness about the economic, environ- mental and nutritional value of coconuts and as well as encouraging sustainable practices within the coconut industry.