Kyari: FG Targets 400,000 Farmers In 2025 Wet, Dry Season Farming

The Federal Government has unveiled plans to transform Nigeria’s agricultural sector from subsistence-based to a viable economic enterprise that drives wealth creation and job opportunities.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, in Abuja, recently. Kyari emphasised government’s commitment to shifting agriculture from mere sustenance to both “stomach and pocket-driven” growth.

In a series of posts on his of ficial X handle, Kyari high – lighted that strategic investments were being made in productivity, value addition, and agribusiness to empower farmers and foster a prosperous Nigerian economy.

“It’s time to move from ‘Agriculture for the Stomach’ to ‘Agriculture for the Stomach and Pocket.’ Agriculture should not just be about survival—it must be a driver of wealth and economic growth,” the Minister stated.

Providing details of the government’s dry season farming support, Kyari revealed that 300,000 farmers benefited from the 2024 wheat dry season farming initiative.

This support included a 50 per cent subsidy on fertilisers and a 75 per cent subsidy on seeds, which resulted in an impressive 98 per cent redemption rate.

The Minister, however, announced government’s target to support at least 400,000 rice farmers in the 2025 wet and dry season farming programmes.

“For the second phase of dry season rice farming, we are targeting at least 400,000 farmers across irrigated lands. This target also covers wet season rice farming in the southern region,” Kyari added.

