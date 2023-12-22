Kyari: FG Introducing Stiffer Measures to Curb Fake Fertiliser Distribution

The Federal Government has disclosed that it is introducing stiffer regulations in the country’s agric sector to check and reduce, to the barest minimum, the distribution of fake or substandard fertiliser and low quality seeds to Nigerian farmers. Specifically, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen Abubakar Kyari, in a chat with New Telegraph, explained that the Farm Inputs Support Services, responsible for regulating quality fertilisers and agro chemicals, and the National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC), regulating seeds, have been directed to ensure the supervisory and issuance of permits to genuine agro product dealers and distributors in the country before being distributed to Nigerian farmers.

The agric minister stated that permit requirements should be tougher and stringent before being issued to the agro dealers and distributors in the country, including certification of their warehouses in order to curb substandards fertilisers and low quality seed distribution in the country. He said: “Agric wallet is on ICT driven platform designed to capture all the transactions along the various sector of the agric value chain.“You know the president involved a lot of stakeholders, seed producers, input distributors and user farmers along the line.

“There are many activities that have been dormant in the past, because there is no coordinated activities like this now, that the president has come in, as a lot of activities have been activated. “Agro product dealers, who are responsible for interfacing between the producers and the user farmers have now come on board, in a deliberate effort to see that the value chain players are connected together in the transactions process. “In every corner of Nigeria, currently, we are using 106 agric input centers, which is very close to the farmers where they get input package in line with agronomic best practices.

“Now, we have what is called the royal template. The royal template specifies who is the supplier, the agro dealer is going to buy fertiliser from.” Speaking further, Kyari noted: “The internal arrangement is whether it’s being certified or not, if it’s not certified, it will not be allowed to pass through the system. And it is certified by two major regulatory authorities; the Farm Inputs Support Services is responsible for the the regulation of the quality of fertilizers and agro chemicals; and the seed is being regulated by the National Agricultural Seeds Council.

“So, whatever that is being passed through the system must have been certified by these two bodies. If it is fertiliser, the farm department, if it is the seeds, the NASC. “So agro dealers themselves before you can be allowed to operate as a distributor you must have what is called self permit. If you don’t have it in line with our national fertiliser quality control act, you cannot be involved in this inputs. “It is not only getting the certification before you are being certified, your warehouse must have been certified and assessed and it is good to store fertiliser, to store seeds, to store agro chemicals without any problem.”