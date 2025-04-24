Kyari Brought Structure, Stability To NNPCL – NDYC

Share

The Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC) has commended Mr Mele Kyari for providing stability and strategic leadership during his tenure as Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

NDYC, in a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Comrade Israel Uwejeyan, dismissed calls by a group called “Concerned Citizens Against Corruption” for Kyari to be probed.

Uwejeyan described the statement as an “orchestrated campaign of calumny” designed to discredit Kyari’s achievements in office.

The NDYC highlighted several achievements during Kyari’s leadership, including the transformation of the NNPCL into a commercially-oriented entity, rehabilitation of refineries through public-private partnerships, combating oil theft through strategic security collaborations, advancing the “Decade of Gas” initiative, attracting international investment, and implementing digital modernization across operations.

According to the youth organization, accusations regarding secretive debt arrangements with third-party companies like Matrix Energy demonstrate a fundamental misunderstanding of standard petroleum trading practices.

The NDYC maintains that oil lifting contracts and similar agreements are standard industry instruments subject to regulatory oversight.

Uwejeyan urged the Attorney General to disregard what they termed a “sponsored circus” against Kyari, suggesting instead that his leadership should be studied as an exemplary case of corporate transformation and energy sector development.

