KWSUED Gets Principal Officers

…Governing Council ratifies VC’s appointment

The Governing Council of the

Kwara State University of Education (KWSUED) has ratified the appointment of the Ag. Vice Chancellor, Prof. Medina Folorunsho Salman.

The ratification came shortly after the Council was inaugurated by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

At its inaugural meeting presided over by its Chairman, Prof Shuaibu Oba AbdulRaheem, the Council also approved the appointment of some other Principal Officers of the institution.

They are Muhammed Jimada Jibril (Registrar); Ishola Moses Abiodun (Bursar); and Mallam Akanbi Muhammad Lawal (Librarian).

