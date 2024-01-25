KWSIEC To Flag Off Activities For February Council Polls 

Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWSIEC) has said it will flag off the activities leading to the conduct of Local Government elections scheduled to hold in February 2024.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Commission applauded the Kwara State House of Assembly for the passage of new amendments to the law governing the conduct of the local council polls.

“We are excited to receive the news of the passage of the amendments to the law. While the commission looks forward to the signing of the bill any moment from now, we will, in February, announce activities for the conduct of the local government elections.

“We urge all stakeholders to support this process,” the statement said.