KWSG Warns Against Female Genital Mutilation

The Kwara State Ministry of Social Development, in partnership with Global Hope for Women and Children Foundation (GLOHWOC) and with support from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has commenced a statewide sensitisation tour across the 16 Local Government Areas to combat the harmful practice of female genital mutilation (FGM).

The initiative aims to educate communities on the grave health, psychological, and legal consequences associated with female circumcision, while reinforcing the state’s commitment to eradicating the practice.

Speaking during the outreach, the Commissioner for Social Development, Hajia Mariam Nnafatima Imam, PhD, represented by the Director of Social Welfare, Elder Kayode James, issued a stern warning to individuals still engaging in the act to desist or face legal consequences.

“There are long-term disadvantages of female genital mutilation, including reduced libido, serious health complications, and a high risk of contracting diseases due to the use of unsterilised instruments,” she stated.

The sensitisation tour covered key communities including Bode Saadu, Ijagbo, Ira, Okaka, Taiwo, and Isale Koko, where the Commissioner emphasised that violators of the anti-FGM law would face prosecution, as the practice contravenes Nigerian law and endangers lives.

She further explained that FGM exposes girls and women to incurable diseases such as tetanus, Hepatitis B, and HIV, as well as the risks of infertility and psychological trauma later in life.

“The wellbeing of our girls must be prioritised. Anyone found culpable will be prosecuted in accordance with the law,” Hajia Imam added.

Citizens were urged to report suspected cases of FGM to the appropriate authorities for swift action.

In his remarks, Deputy Director of Social Welfare, Alhaji Hamzat Fatai, described FGM as a “harmful traditional practice” and reinforced the state’s stance on zero tolerance.

He also advised residents to avoid unqualified practitioners for male circumcision and always seek medical professionals for all health-related matters.

Community members welcomed the initiative and pledged full compliance with the state’s anti-FGM stance. Many also committed to spreading awareness within their localities to help end the practice and protect future generations.

This initiative underscores Kwara State’s proactive approach to safeguarding children’s rights and advancing public health, in alignment with national and international standards.

