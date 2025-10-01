KWSG Urges Vigilance, Others As Security Forces Escalate Attacks On Kidnappers’ Hideouts

The Kwara State Government has urged residents of the state, especially people around Ekiti, Ifelodun, Isin, Oke Ero, and Irepodun LGAs, to be vigilant and restrict outdoor activities as much as possible in the interim.

The advisory followed heightened operations by combined security forces in border towns in Kogi and Kwara, where kidnappers are believed to have hibernated.

“We urge people to be very vigilant and limit their movements to only very necessary routines. That is to avoid being caught unawares as the kidnappers are fleeing their hideouts.

“We do not want law-abiding citizens to be affected,” according to a statement by the Commissioner for Communications, Bolanle Olukoju.

She said the government regrets the temporary inconveniences the limited movement may cause in the nearby areas.

“We commend the security forces for the renewed efforts to rout out the criminals, and charge them to continue until they are totally neutralised and flushed out of our forests,” she added.