KWSG Up-To-Date On Salary, Pension Payments

The Kwara State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to the prompt, transparent, and complete payment of salaries and pensions, stating that all workers and pensioners with valid records have received their entitlements.

Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Hauwa Nuru, made this known in a statement issued Thursday in Ilorin, noting that the government has paid salaries and pensions up to May 2025.

She clarified that the only persons yet to receive payments are those who either failed to enroll with the Kwara State Social Identity Database (SSID) via the Kwara State Residents Registration Agency (KWASRRA) or submitted invalid information.

“In May 2025, the government successfully paid salaries to 97% of state employees with valid KWSRRA registrations,” she stated. “The remaining 3% were not paid due to invalid registrations or failure to comply with the registration process.”

Dr. Nuru added that 81.2% of state pensioners with valid records were also verified and paid their May pensions, while about 17% have had their payments on hold for over a year due to non-participation in physical verification and failure to register. Another 1.8% had issues ranging from invalid SSID numbers to being unavailable for verification — a group that includes those residing abroad and some who may have passed away.

At the local government level, including the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), she said, 95% of payroll submissions have been cleared and paid. The remaining 5% were held back due to errors such as invalid SSID or National Identification Numbers (NIN), mismatched names, incorrect Personnel Staff Numbers (PSN), and failure to register with KWSRRA.

For local government pensioners, Dr. Nuru revealed that 76.7% with valid KWASRRA registrations have been verified and paid. The remaining 23.3% fall into similar categories as at the state level — invalid SSID, non-registration, or possible deceased status.

To address these issues, she said, the government has introduced a secure SMS-based complaint resolution system to assist pensioners without requiring physical visits. Affected pensioners can text their full name, verification number, pension number, account details, NIN, and SSID to 08032059986. Those who misplaced their SSID can retrieve it online via kwasrra.ng/register/validate.

Dr. Nuru stressed that the SSID verification process is critical for ensuring transparency and protecting public funds. She also appealed to the media to fact-check claims before publication to avoid being used by partisan commentators or spreading misinformation.

“The administration remains committed to upholding fiscal responsibility and ensuring that no eligible worker or pensioner is left behind due to avoidable documentation issues,” she concluded.

