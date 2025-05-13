KWSG Trains Medical Doctors On Severe Malaria Mgt

Share

In a bid to improve healthcare delivery, the Kwara State Government has organised a two-day intensive workshop for medical doctors across its health facilities, focusing on the management of severe malaria.

The workshop, held under the theme “Strengthening Clinical Capacity for Early Detection, Effective Management, and Reduction of Mortality from Severe Malaria,” was convened by the State Ministry of Health as a Training of Trainers programme. It aimed to enhance the clinical skills of frontline healthcare providers in tackling severe malaria cases.

This initiative forms part of the state’s broader malaria control efforts, including preparations for the 2025 Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC) campaign, which will involve door-to-door distribution of preventive antimalarial drugs to children aged 3–59 months in 11 eligible local government areas of Kwara State.

Declaring the workshop open, the Director of Public Health, Dr. Oluwatosin Fakayode, highlighted the critical importance of early diagnosis and prompt treatment of severe malaria, especially among vulnerable groups such as children under five and pregnant women.

He acknowledged the progress made in malaria prevention and control in the state, but noted that severe malaria continues to pose a significant public health challenge both in Nigeria and in Kwara.

Dr. Fakayode also commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration for its sustained commitment to malaria elimination through consistent investment in building clinical capacity at all levels of healthcare delivery.

In her remarks, the Programme Manager of the Malaria Unit, Alhaja Latifat Abdullahi, appreciated the participating doctors for their dedication despite their busy schedules.

She stressed the importance of continuous professional development to achieve improved health outcomes and urged them to apply their newly acquired knowledge in practice.

Providing technical insights, Dr. Oladapo Kazeem, Head of Malaria Case Management, presented data underscoring Nigeria’s malaria burden and Kwara’s notable progress.

He revealed that Nigeria currently accounts for about 24% of global malaria deaths but highlighted a significant drop in malaria prevalence among children under five in Kwara—from 26% in 2015 to 6% in 2021.

Dr. Kazeem attributed this success to strategic health investments, increased availability of Artemisinin-based Combination Therapies (ACTs), and strengthened healthcare systems.

“By equipping doctors with enhanced clinical competencies, the Kwara State Government reinforces its commitment to reducing mortality from severe malaria and achieving a malaria-free state,” he stated.

