KWSG To Workers: No November Salary, Bonus Without KWSRRA Number

Share

Kwara State Government has warned that public sector workers without valid KWSRRA numbers will not receive salary or bonuses from November 2024, recalling that this exercise started many months ago.

Kwara State Residents Registration Agency (KWSRRA) is empowered by law to have relevant data on every resident in the state and allocate unique identities to each person for effective planning, resource management, service delivery, and public safety, among others.

“In line with the administration’s commitment to accountability and transparency in resource administration, a directive had since been issued mandating all state employees, including those across the 16 local government areas, to complete their registration KWSRRA,” according to a statement by the Commissioner for Finance Dr Hauwa Nuru.

“Effective November 2024, workers who have not registered will not receive salary payments or bonuses.

“The KWSRRA registration is a vital step toward establishing a comprehensive and accurate database that enables us to serve Kwara State residents more effectively.

“Ensuring that every state worker is registered strengthens our payroll system, enhances service delivery, and builds trust in our processes.”

The statement quoted Dr Nuru as saying that the initiative will play a key role in resource management and planning within the state.

“The integrity of our data impacts all our financial and administrative systems. A complete database helps us make informed decisions, allocate resources efficiently, and ensure that every eligible worker is compensated fairly and accurately.”

All state employees who have not yet registered are urged to promptly visit the nearest KWSRRA registration centre to complete their enrollment, the statement added.

“By following this directive, Kwara State is working to establish a more efficient and equitable system for its workforce and residents alike,” it stated.

Share

Please follow and like us: