KWSG To Partner BUK’s Centre For Dryland Agriculture

The Kwara State Government has reiterated its commitment to food security for the people of the state through timely interventions and purposeful partnerships with relevant stakeholders to ensure effective livestock development.

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, represented by his Senior Advisor and Councillor, Sa’adudeen Salau, made this statement during a meeting with the Centre for Dryland Agriculture (CDA) of Bayero University Kano at the Government House in Ilorin on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Bukola Babalola; Special Adviser on Special Duties, AbdulRasaq Jidda; Special Adviser on Media, Bashir Adigun; and the Kwara L-PRES Project implementation team.

Addressing the team, Governor AbdulRazaq expressed optimism that the CDA’s intervention in the geospatial exercise would be instrumental in addressing the crisis between herders and farmers, as well as resolving challenges faced by both the Federal and State governments at the sub-national level regarding agricultural production and food security.

“The State has benefited immensely from the L-PRES Project. L-PRES has been supportive and filled a crucial gap in the agricultural value chain, supporting the government’s commitment to improving food productivity and security in the state,” he said.

The Deputy Chief of Staff, Bukola Babalola, commended the Centre’s efforts in advancing technologically-driven livestock and agricultural practices, aiming for self-sufficiency in food production in the State.

Special Adviser on Special Duties, AbdulRasaq Jidda, urged the team to deliver a model that would be worthy of emulation by other States, explaining that the State government is keen on adding value to the livestock business.

In his contribution, Special Adviser on Media, Bashir Adigun, said that the outcome of the geo-mapping exercise would help the Federal Government of Nigeria and neighboring West African countries manage the farmers/herders crisis and improve agricultural production in the region.

The State Project Coordinator, Olusoji Oyawoye, had earlier disclosed that the CDA team was in the State to carry out a geospatial mapping of transhumance routes under the L-PRES Project initiative.

This exercise aims to outline livestock routes to mitigate the farmers/herders clashes occurring across the country.

In response, the CDA team leader, Muritala Gbadamosi, emphasized that their visit was to solicit the support of the state government for a successful exercise.

He added that the intervention would enhance the livestock production systems of the state and optimize the operation of L-PRES activities requiring such interventions.

