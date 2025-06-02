KWSG To Foster Conducive Environment For MSMEs

Share

The Kwara State Government has reiterated its commitment to fostering a conducive environment for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to thrive, in alignment with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s strategic vision for inclusive economic growth.

This commitment was underscored by the Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Hauwa Nuru, during the ‘Ilorin Naija Brand Chick Trade Fair’ held at the Government House Banquet Hall in Ilorin.

The two-day event supported by the state government and sponsored by Wema Bank, was aimed at bolstering local entrepreneurship and stimulating economic activities within the State.

Nuru emphasised that the trade fair served as a platform to connect entrepreneurs with potential customers, thereby enhancing market access, a critical factor for business expansion and sustainability.

She highlighted the role of the Kwara State Ease of Doing Business Council in implementing reforms that eliminate barriers to business operations, such as streamlining land administration processes and improving access to finance.

Share