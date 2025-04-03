KWSG, Thomas Adewumi Varsity Sign MoU To Upgrade Omu-Aran Gen Hospital

Share

Kwara State Government on Thursday signed an agreement to upgrade the Omu Aran General Hospital to a teaching hospital for the medical students of the Thomas Adewumi University (TAU) Oko in Irepodun Local Government of the state.

Expected to produce more quality health workers, especially medical officers and other specialists, the MoU is another bold step of the administration to strengthen its collaboration with private institutions in healthcare delivery.

Last year, the government signed a similar MoU to allow the Al-Hikmah University to use the newly upgraded Sobi Specialist Ilorin as a teaching hospital as part of the accreditation processes for its medical courses.

The MoU signing with TAU attracted senior government officials, traditional rulers, top academics, and stakeholders in the sector.

Among the dignitaries were the Commissioner for Health Dr. Amina Ahmed El-Imam; Commissioner for Communications Hon. Bola Olukoju; Chairman, Irepodun local government, Hon. Yakub AbdulAzeez; Executive Secretary, Kwara State Hospital Management Board Dr Abdulraheem Malik; Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Rafiu Ajakaye; APC Chieftain Oloriewe Raheem Adedoyin; Founder and Chancellor of TAU Dr. Thomas Adewumi; TAU Vice Chancellor Prof Francisca Oladipo; representative of Acting Head of Service Dr Okedare Adeyinka; VC Al-Hikmah University Prof Nuah Yusuf; VC Ahman Pategi University Prof Kazeem Bolagbade; Prof Suleiman Kuranga; and others.

Royal fathers in attendance were the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo Oba Ismaila Yahya Alebiosu; the Olomu of Omu Aran Oba Raheem Oladele Olaoti; the Olupako of Share Oba Olawale Haruna Ilufemiloye, and the Oloko of Oko-Irese Oba Victor Olawuyi.

In her keynote address on the MoU, El-Imam said the occasion was another milestone achievement of the administration to strengthen the health system in the state.

Calling the Governor a man of action that surpasses his words, the Commissioner said AbdulRazaq is a man who enjoys beating his own record of achievements across different sectors.

She cited the recent recruitment of 1,005 health workers, including medical officers, midwives and nurses; the ongoing process to implement the latest CONMESS, facility upgrades across basic and secondary facilities, and the creation of the state teaching hospital as some of the achievements of the Governor in the health sector.

“To the glory of God, I have been privileged to work in America, United Kingdom, and Nigeria, and nowhere in the world have I seen a sector completely run by the government that succeeded. So, it takes a forward thinking, visionary, and dynamic personality like Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to know the limit and seek the collaboration and support of the private sector. This is what is at play here today,” she said.

Oba Ismail, who spoke on behalf of Kwara Southerners, commended the Governor for doing them the honour and for making history.

“We have never had it this good in our region, and I speak for our people. The Governor has recently commissioned the Osi Campus of KWASU, and there are many road projects in different parts of our region. This is another big one, and it shows that he is a Governor for the whole of Kwara State. We are grateful to him,” according to the monarch.

The Olupo described Dr. Adewumi as a fantastic problem solver and a pride of the region, commending his commitment to the school project and other forms of humanitarian services.

“This project for which we are here today is a project for which I can say that the entire Kwara Southerners are very grateful to the Governor for, because this is going to be the first of its kind in that region. And our gathering in large numbers is to show how happy we are about this development. We are very happy that this is done during our lifetime,” he added.

Olomu said Governor AbdulRazaq has demonstrated through his leadership style that governance is a continuum, highlighting some of the projects his government inherited and completed.

“This gesture shows the government is bringing (improved) health care delivery system to the Kwara South, which also means bringing life to us,” the monarch said.

Dr Adewumi, for his part, appreciated Governor AbdulRazaq for positively impacting lives and his belief in fairness, saying what he did for the university manifests his love for the people of Kwara State, including Kwara South.

“The owners of Kwara South are all here today, as the presence of our monarchs shows. And they have all come to celebrate the Governor for what he has done for Kwara South. It is a landmark achievement that transcends ordinary consideration,” he said.

“Governor AbdulRazaq is a man who believes in fairness. He is making great impacts in the lives of the people. The impacts he has made in the Kwara will live for decades and generations to come. We have never had it so good since 1967. I pray that God gives him a long life and continues to use him for greater accomplishments.”

