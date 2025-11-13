KWSG Tasks Veterinarians On Ethical Standards

The Kwara State Government has urged veterinarians across the state to uphold ethical and professional standards in their practice to help combat zoonotic diseases and ensure the safety of animal-based food consumed by residents.

The state Commissioner for Livestock Development, Oloruntoyosi Ayobola Thomas, gave the charge during a one-day in-house training for veterinary staff of the ministry, held at the ministry’s headquarters in Ilorin.

Hon. Thomas, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Yahaya Mohammed, said the government remains committed to maintaining high standards in veterinary services, adding that veterinarians play a crucial role in public health and food safety.

She also urged practitioners to collaborate with government efforts to sanitize the profession by identifying and eliminating quacks, while strictly adhering to global codes of professional conduct. “Veterinarians must meticulously follow ethical guidelines that ensure responsible practice and protect both animal and human health,” she said.

The Commissioner encouraged participants to apply the knowledge gained from the training to strengthen disease prevention and control strategies in the state, assuring that the government would continue to promote fairness, inclusivity, and accountability within the profession.

Earlier, the Director of Veterinary Services, Dr. Abdullateef Salman Olugbon, explained that the training was designed to refresh the knowledge of veterinary staff and improve their responsiveness to emerging challenges in animal health management.

According to him, the workshop, themed “Capacity Building for State Public Vets on Professional Conduct and Case Management: The Cycle of Care,” was aimed at enhancing practical skills and professional ethics among veterinary officers.

Highlights of the training included interactive lectures and discussions on professional conduct and case management.