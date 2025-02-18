KWSG Targets 28,000 School Girls For Digital Skills Training

Share

Kwara State Government, in collaboration with the World Bank, has targeted 28,000 school girls for digital skills training under the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) project.

Speaking at the opening of a five-day workshop, tagged, Kwara AGILE digital skills workshop for Master Trainers, yesterday in Ilorin, the State capital,, the Team Lead for TedPrime Hub Project, Mr. Olamilekan Adeeko, said 70 public school teachers drawn from the three senatorial districts of the State are participating in the workshop, adding that the training programme would enable participants train other teachers in their respective schools, including students, on digital knowledge.

He said: “The benefits of the training are for students, teachers and entire Kwara State. Teachers will be trained on different skills, e.g. Digital citizenship, entrepreneurship, STEM, and climate action.”

