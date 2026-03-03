KWSG Takes Delivery Of MRI Machine To Enhance Diagnosis

The Kwara State Government has taken delivery of a modern Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine to strengthen diagnostic services and improve access to quality healthcare across the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aminat Ahmed El-Imam, disclosed this at a reception organised to welcome the accreditation team from the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria.

The team, led by the College Secretary, Professor Adeboye Muhammad, was in Ilorin to assess the Paediatrics Department of the Kwara State University Teaching Hospital (KWASUTH) for accreditation.

Dr. El-Imam, who described the arrival of the MRI machine as a landmark achievement of the present administration under Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, explained that the acquisition followed months of planning and engagement by the state government and health officials to expand access to advanced medical imaging.

According to her, the equipment will enhance the accurate diagnosis of neurological disorders, cancers, spinal injuries, stroke-related complications and other critical conditions, adding that the MRI unit forms part of a broader equipment upgrade that includes a high-capacity CT scanner scheduled for installation and commissioning at a key health facility in Ilorin.

“With these facilities in place, patients will no longer need to travel outside the state for specialised scans,” she said. “This will reduce both the financial burden and the stress associated with seeking advanced diagnostic services elsewhere.”

The commissioner also announced that the state government has commenced issuing employment letters to 150 nurses to strengthen the state’s health workforce. The recruitment, she noted, is to complement the 1,050 health workers engaged late last year.

While welcoming the accreditation team, Dr. El-Imam reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to sustaining improvements in healthcare delivery, assuring them of maximum cooperation by the Ministry of Health and KWASUTH throughout the accreditation process.

“We will do everything within our capacity to ensure a successful accreditation,” she said. “Our goal is to expand residency training and produce more consultants and specialists for the health sector.”

In his remarks, the Chief Medical Director of KWASUTH, Dr. Bola Ahmed AbdulKadir, expressed appreciation to the accreditation team for the visit. He noted that the institution has previously secured accreditation in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, as well as Family Medicine, for the training of resident doctors and consultants.

Dr. AbdulKadir further highlighted ongoing reforms in the state’s health sector, referencing the recent upgrade of a general hospital to a teaching hospital and the construction of a new general hospital in Ilorin.

In addition, he disclosed that the state government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Thomas Adewumi University, Oko, and Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, to upgrade Omu-Aran General Hospital and the Specialists Hospital in Ilorin into teaching hospitals.

Earlier, Professor Adeboye Muhammad commended the state government for what he described as significant strides in healthcare and other sectors. He observed that the hospital upgrades, partnerships with universities and large-scale recruitment of health workers demonstrate a deliberate focus on improving healthcare delivery.

He thanked the state government and hospital management for the warm reception and expressed the College’s readiness to collaborate with the authorities to advance specialist medical training in the state.

The event was attended by principal officers of the Ministry of Health, the management of KWASUTH, and other health professionals.