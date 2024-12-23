""" """

December 23, 2024
KWSG, Stakeholders Strategise For 2025

Kwara State Ease of Doing Business Council (EODBC) has held a stakeholders’ engagement to assess the performance of the state’s Business Enabling Reforms Action Plans (BERAP) for 2024.

The meeting saw government and business sector players going through the 2025 Draft BERAP, which introduces key reforms for a more robust, investorfriendly, and sustainable business environment in the state.

Led by the Commissioner of Finance and EODBC Chairman Dr Hauwa Nuru, the session was at-tended by Acting Head of Service Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammed; Chairman KW-IRS Mrs Folashade Omoniyi; Commissioner for Works Engr Abdul – quwiy Olododo; Commissioner for Agric Oloruntoyosi Thomas; Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Rafiu Ajakaye; Leaders of Marketers Associations and Kwara Artisan Congress; representatives of.

