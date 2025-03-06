Share

…Receives Visitation Panel On Proposed Conversion

Necessary machinery is being put in place for the conversion of the Kwara State College of Aviation in Ilorin, the state capital, into an Aerospace University.

The Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Dr (Mrs) Mary Arinde, stated this during a meeting in the Ministry’s Conference hall, Ilorin, with the visitation panel from the Federal Ministry of Aviation who came to assess the proposed conversion.

According to Dr. Arinde, the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the development of the education sector, particularly in specialised fields that could contribute to national growth.

“This proposed conversion of the International Aviation College, Ilorin, to a full-fledged Aerospace University is a bold step towards positioning Nigeria as a key player in the global Aviation and Aerospace industry,” Dr Arinde added.

Reiterating that the State’s Aviation College in Ilorin has a strong foundation in the training of world-class pilots and aviation professionals, the Commissioner assured the team of the State’s support for the smooth transition of the College to an Aerospace University.

Also speaking, the team lead from the Federal Ministry of Aviation, Mallam Lawal Ibrahim, commended the State Government for its vision to convert the Ilorin Aviation College to an Aerospace University, particularly for its investment in the education sector.

He promised a “fair assessment for the College, considering the interest of the visionary leadership of the Governor of Kwara State who is keenly interested in the availability of an Aerospace University in Kwara State”.

Earlier, the Rector of the Aviation College, Ilorin, Captain Okatahi Yakubu, had lauded the team and particularly Governor AbdulRazaq for his foresight to upgrade the Aviation College to an Aerospace University.

