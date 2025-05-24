KWSG Seeks DSS Collaboration To Curb Social Vices

Share

As part of efforts to combat rising anti-social activities in Kwara State, the Commissioner for Social Development, Hajia (Dr.) Mariam Nnafatima Imam, has called for stronger collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS).

During a recent courtesy visit to the DSS Director, Mr. Michael Oganwu, in Ilorin, Hajia Imam highlighted the Ministry’s commitment to fostering a secure and stable environment through partnerships with key security agencies.

She emphasized the need for proactive measures to prevent individuals and groups from engaging in activities that could threaten the peace and development of the state. The Commissioner cited recent disturbing incidents, including the arrest of beggars found in possession of arms within Ilorin metropolis, as a wake-up call to intensify advocacy against such vices.

Hajia Imam also disclosed that the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) had pledged its support by assigning officers to collaborate with the Ministry in its outreach and intervention initiatives.

While commending the DSS for its synergy with other security agencies in maintaining peace across the state, the Commissioner urged the Service to continue its efforts in ensuring a safe and secure environment for all residents.

In his response, DSS Director Mr. Oganwu lauded the Commissioner’s dedication and passion, describing her as a key figure in the state government’s drive for peace and social stability. He assured her of the DSS’s unwavering support and encouraged the Ministry to reach out whenever its services are required.

Mr. Oganwu affirmed that the visit marks the beginning of a robust and productive working relationship between the DSS and the Ministry of Social Development.

