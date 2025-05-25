KWSG Says 73.2% Of Pensioners Yet To Register With KWSRRA

Share

The Kwara State government has revealed that 73.2% of state pensioners have yet to register with the Kwara State Resident Registration Agency (KWSRRA), despite nearly a year of advocacy urging their enrollment.

This disclosure was made in a statement by the Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Hauwa Nuru.

She said, “We have been on this campaign for almost a year. Kwara State started the registration process nearly a year ago. The government has provided ample opportunity for all workers and pensioners to enroll. Now, we are left with no option but to pay only those whose details we can verify, in line with our commitment to further clean the payroll and free up resources.”

Dr. Nuru also revealed that the government has uncovered evidence of payroll fraud involving a cartel, which has been reported to the police for investigation and prosecution.

“This cartel is employing every possible tactic to frustrate the KWSRRA registration process and the verification of authentic workers and pensioners. We are tracking them,” she assured.

Meanwhile, the government has approved a ₦10,000 upward revision in the monthly pension for all pensioners across the state.

According to an agreement signed with the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JNC), at the request of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), the pension review will take effect from May 1, 2025.

