KWSG Revokes 2024 Signage, Billboard Licenses

The Kwara State Government has announced the immediate revocation of 2024 signage and billboard licenses across the State, warning that identifications are ongoing and removal enforcements would commence this week.

This was contained in a statement issued from the Office of the Chairman, Kwara State Taskforce Committee on Illegal Billboards and Signages and Commissioner for Communications, Bolanle Olukoju.

According to the statement, the revocation was to facilitate the removal of all unauthorised and improperly erected billboards, posters and light pole banners across Ilorin metropolis and other urban centres.

The initiative, the statement explained, was in alignment with the Urban Renewal Programme of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led administration, aimed at transforming the State into a modern and an aesthetically appealing one.

“No new registrations or renewals of signages and billboard licenses will be processed until further notice.

“This temporary measure will allow the State to finalise a new regulatory framework for outdoor advertising,” the statement added.

It added that identifications of billboards are already ongoing, urging owners of unidentified boards across the State to remove them with immediate effect, “as Government’s Taskforce is currently identifying non-compliant structures with a view to commencing enforcement this week.”

